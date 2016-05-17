BBC Food website faces the chop, as BBC trims the fat

Shock horror! The BBC is reporting that its BBC Food website could face the chop as part of the proposed £15m savings drive faced by the corporation.

In recent days we've learnt that the BBC iPlayer loophole is due to be closed, that the licence fee is due to increase in line with inflation, and that the BBC could launch a subscription service to rival Netflix.

All of this pales in comparison to the loss of BBC Food, the online repository for recipes featured in the BBC's programmes. Want that James Martin recipe for braised Jacob's Ladder beef with wild mushrooms and pancetta featured on Saturday Kitchen 25 May 2013? Then BBC Food is your go-to website.

The BBC is reporting that the fate of the 11,000 recipes - spanning everything from Paul Hollywood's souvlakia to Delia's apricot, apple and pecan loaf cake - is still unknown.

The BBC also operates the commercial BBC Good Food website, that could be a natural home. This latter entity isn't funded by the taxpayer, so isn't affected by the proposals.

With an air of uncertainty, the BBC reports that recipes are "likely to be archived", but that TV show recipes will only be available for 30 days.

The exact fate of the website is to be decided over the next 12 months.

Twitter reacted to the news as only Twitter can, with a mixture of confusion and dismay.

I am just livid about the BBC Food thing. It is the stupidest decision I ever heard. — Ellabell (@missellabell) May 17, 2016

I don't think I exaggerate when I say that the #BBCrecipes cuts are The Worst Thing to Ever Happen. Ever. https://t.co/yvwx5M444k — Füüd (@FuudBlog) May 17, 2016

I use BBC recipes because food blogs are 95% satchels and fringes. — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) May 17, 2016