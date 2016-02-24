New BBC Music app curates the best of the Beeb based on your music tastes

The BBC is continuing its push to offer more choice through various apps by launching a new dedicated BBC Music app.

The free BBC Music app will, according to the Beeb, bring the best of music from across BBC TV, Radio and Online straight to the palm of your hand.

The app will be packed with exclusive live music performances, interviews and playlists and will be tailored to your musical taste. All you have to do, says the BBC, is just tell the app what kind of music you’re into and it’ll serve up your own unique stream of live sessions, interviews and playlists from your favourite presenters, programmes and events.

The app builds on BBC Playlister, and is just the start of things to come, with new features promised in the future based on what users want.

The corporation says that this isn't the 30-day music discovery product with playable playlists that it detailed in September 2015, however. That app and accompanying service is still in development, although many have questioned why the BBC is looking to take on music services like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, and Tidal given its constantly shrinking budgets.

Users will also be able to use the new app to find any track played on BBC Radio from the last seven days and then even export playlists they create in the app to services like Spotify, Deezer and YouTube to listen to them in full.

"You'll be able to simply add a song to 'My Tracks' and select a streaming partner by tapping their logo," explains the BBC.

The new app is available to download shortly.