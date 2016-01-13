  1. Home
Robot Wars returning to the BBC after 12-year absence


- Six 60 minute shows commissioned

- Coming back to BBC Two

- New robots planned

Robot Wars, the competitive TV show about battling bots, is returning to UK screens with a new series and new, improved remote-controlled metallic monsters of mayhem.

The BBC has confirmed that it has commissioned one of the original production companies to resurrect the show in the form of six 60 minute episodes, with a new structure in place and more science facts and behind-the-scenes footage than before.

One thing that definitely remains though is that amateur roboteers will still set their constructions against each other in the renewed Robot Wars arena. This time it will be based in a purpose-built zone in Glasgow.

Thanks to the advancements in TV technology since 2004, when the show last aired, viewers will be able to get closer to the action. It will undoubtedly be made in high definition too - the last series, while widescreen, was still in standard definition only.

"Robot Wars is an absolute TV classic and I'm thrilled to be updating it for the next generation of viewers," said Kim Shillinglaw, controller of BBC Two.

"With new technological advances making for an even more exciting and immersive experience, this is a fantastic example of the kind of content-rich factual entertainment that BBC Two excels at."

There is no word on when the show is scheduled to air, but in our experience the show will be at least six months in production, maybe more. And a lead presenter is also yet to be announced. Our money is on Suzy Perry now that the F1 has been shelved by the Beeb.

There's hope for a return of GamesMaster yet. Ahem...

