BBC iPlayer to run adverts before programmes, sort of


- Trailers to run before shows

- Roll out started

- Will expand across platforms in 2016

The BBC has started to roll out adverts that run prior to requested programmes on iPlayer, which might come as a shock to many. However, it isn't going completely doolally - the ads are actually trailers for other shows and content it thinks you might also enjoy.

Before a programme starts on the platform, from now on a trailer for a BBC show will play, which could be for other content on iPlayer or something soon to be broadcast on one of the corporation's TV channels.

Viewers do get the chance to skip the trailer if they don't want to sit through it, so it's not quite like the adverts prior to content on other platforms, such as ITV Hub and All 4. But the Beeb states that plenty of iPlayer users like the teasers.

Indeed, the broadcaster has been offering trailers through the service for the last year, as separately available content. And the most popular amongst them (including those for Doctor Who, we'd imagine) get nearly a million requests.

Initially, the trailer feature has been introduced to the iPlayer website, for those who use the Flash version of the player. From next year it will roll out across other versions, including connected TVs. There is also a bookmark option forthcoming that will enable the viewer to mark the show trailed for later viewing, when it becomes available on demand.

