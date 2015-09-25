BBC iPlayer for Children app coming for iPad and Android in 2016

The BBC is to introduce a dedicated version of its BBC iPlayer application for kids in 2016.

Not to be confused with the previously talked about iPlay service, BBC iPlayer for Children will be a dedicated app for iPad and Android tablets that strips away content that is deemed inappropriate for a young user's age range, while making it easier for them to find the CBBC and CBeebies shows they most like.

"It will be their very own BBC iPlayer app making it easy and fun for children to find their favourite CBBC and CBeebies shows and discover new BBC programmes in a safe environment that’s designed just for them," said director of BBC Children, Alice Webb.

"Parents can also be confident that the app only contains content suitable for children. So, whether it’s in the back of the car on a long journey with a tablet or on the bus to school on a mobile, kids will be able to watch their favour shows wherever they are, whenever they want to."

The BBC has also revealed that there were over 500 million downloads of children's content on the full version of iPlayer in the first six months of 2015. And that 25 per cent of children come to CBBC via the on demand service.

And considering that over half of the UK's kids use mobiles and tablets now, there has never been a better time to give them their own iPlayer app.

The BBC is also working on the iPlay service previously announced, which will much more than streamed video. Webb described it as "a single, online front-door for children to the wealth of the whole BBC and trusted partners beyond."

It will feature content from a range of platforms, including web, games, audio and film clips. And it will be entirely add-free.

iPlay will also feature digitally-delivered kids-content based on popular adult BBC shows, including Great British Bake Off and Match of the Day.

There is currently no indication as to when it might be available.