BBC's Make it Digital season opens: Here's what's coming to TV, radio and online

The BBC has announced its line-up of content for its Make it Digital season, that runs up until 26 September 2015.

We've previously heard about The GameChangers, the Daniel Radcliffe drama looking behind scenes of the hit game Grand Theft Auto, but that's just one of the headline offerings, as the BBC looks to entertain and educate audiences with all things digital, as well as inspiring future generations of digital creators.

BBC TV will have Six Degrees of Separation with Professor Brian Cox, a BBC Three talent show called Girls Can Code, as well a Horizon investigation into whether video games are actually that bad, among other things.

Alongside BBC radio programming, including BBC Make it Digital Ones to Watch aiming to highlight leading digital influencers, there's a range of online offerings, designed to engage those who want to get creative.

The BBC is launching a new platform called mixital that will give you "maker kits" where you'll be able to play with some BBC favourites to create games, stories and so on. You'll be able to create your own Doctor Who adventure, stories for Albert Square, or create dance routines for Strictly Come Dancing robots.

If you're more interested in music, then you'll be taken with the Vizii maker kits, letting you string together a music track with matching visuals. There will also be additional iWonder guides and timelines, so there will be plenty of information for those to explore digital heritage and see where Steve Jobs fits in and find out exactly what big data is.

"Our country has led so many of the world's tech and digital innovations, and BBC Make it Digital will help give us the skills we need to succeed in the future," said Tony Hall, Director-General of the BBC.

"It's another great example of the BBC I believe in - an open BBC, working closely with others to achieve something far greater than we could on our own: to inspire the nation to get coding and get digital."

The BBC Make it Digital season is the latest aspect to the BBC's new digital initiative, working with a wide array of partners to open up training schemes, as well as putting 1 million BBC micro:bit computers in the hands of children across the country.