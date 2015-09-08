BBC to launch music streaming service to enhance Spotify and Apple Music

The BBC is planning to launch its own music streaming service that will offer extras on top of the already established offerings.

Spotify and Apple Music would be used in the new offering if the BBC's plans outlined in its British. Bold. Creative report come to fruition. The report reveals what it calls a "new music discovery service".

The BBC already offers Playlister but this does not offer music, rather it's a place to collate lists of songs heard and liked. The new proposed offering will also offer music to listen to.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: "We have developed a digital music proposal with the music industry, which builds on BBC Music’s Playlister. It would make the 50,000 tracks the BBC broadcasts every month available to listen online, for a limited period."

The limited listening period makes this sound similar to offerings currently available in video format on the BBC iPlayer.

Hall went on to say: "Audiences would be able to access this music via playlists curated by the BBC, and they would be able to build their own playlists based on the music they hear and love on the BBC. Through this digital music offer, we would reinvent our role as a trusted guide, in partnership with our audience and with the UK music industry."

The music on offer would be a mix of BBC live sessions as well as recorded tracks from BBC TV and Radio. Listeners will also be able to create their own "individual radio channels". Hall says this, coupled with the ability to integrate with other music providers, makes it unique. So once BBC accessibility has expired users could still listen to music in thier list through third-party offerings like Spotify.

In a way similar to Apple Music's digital radio curated music on Beats1, the BBC wants to also offer curation. Hall said: "We may also look at ways to deploy our digital curation skills globally, showcasing the best UK music to audiences across the world."

When this platform will become available is not clear.

READ: Children's-only BBC iPlayer is in the works, will be called iPlay