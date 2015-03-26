  1. Home
New CBBC game for iOS and Android was designed by a 12-year-old

The BBC has released a new game on iPhone, iPad and Android under the CBBC brand that was designed by a 12-year-old.

Escargot Escape Artistes was devised by Hampshire resident Alex, who won the CBBC Appsolute Genius competition, and developed by the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, Aardman Animations.

It is an auto-runner game based on the Eiffel Tower, where your snail character must evade the grasp of an evil head chef who would rather serve you up with some garlic and a fork. The only way to avoid this fate is to climb the Tower, with each level becoming progressively harder to traverse, culminating in a tricky third floor.

CBBC characters pop up to help throughout.

The making of the app, which was part of the competition for six to 12-year-olds, will be shown on CBBC this evening, 26 March, on the dedicated Appsolute Genius programme.

"I think Le Dude is so cool and I am really proud that I helped to create him. The final game is epic and addictive - and makes my Mum scream when the Chef is catching up with my snail," said Alex, who was diagnosed with dyslexia a few years ago.

"Aardman and CBBC have been so amazing and I have had the best time ever since winning this competition."

Alex eventually wants to be a games designer full time and you can check out his promising talents by downloading Escargot Escape Artistes for free from iTunes, the Google Play Store or Amazon Appstore.

