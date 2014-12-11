Go CBBC is the Beeb’s first dedicated app for slightly older kids

The BBC has launched its first app for Android, iPhone, iPad and Amazon Fire devices that is based on CBBC. Having had great success with two dedicated apps based on its channel for younger children, Cbeebies, it has focused on a slightly older user this time around.

Available on the respective app stores for free now, the Go CBBC app offers interactive content and games featuring characters from shows such as Horrible Histories and Wolfblood. There are also news bulletins from Newsround and links to favourite shows on BBC iPlayer.

Other in-app content includes a Selfies applet that enables kids to add silly items, like hats, glasses and eyebrows to a selfie picture taken with a device's camera. Sound Warp has a collection of silly sound effects for kids to play out loud drawn from across the CBBC programming line-up. And Micro Mania is a collection of mini games to play.

"According to Ofcom research earlier this autumn the majority of children in the UK own a mobile phone and now also have access to a tablet at home," said Patrick Healy, head of product for BBC Children’s.

"Increasingly, we’re seeing our youth audiences interacting with their favourite CBBC brands online and Go CBBC is an extension of this. It offers our audiences the opportunity to discover more from their favourite shows and characters, wherever and whenever they are."

For even older kids still, up to 34-year-olds, the BBC also outlined its plans to make BBC Three a completely online channel in a London briefing yesterday.