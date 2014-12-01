  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

Free interactive advent calendar for kids comes to BBC Cbeebies Playtime app

|
Pocket-lint Free interactive advent calendar for kids comes to BBC Cbeebies Playtime app
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

The BBC has updated its Cbeebies Playtime app for iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone and Fire devices to include a free interactive advent calendar.

Each day from today, 1 December, up to Christmas Day itself, children can find a different Cbeebies character and mini-game waiting for them. Peter Rabbit, Topsy and Tim and Tee and Mo are just a few of the characters who will pop up and ask kids to perform actions such as shaking snow from a tree.

It's a completely free update to the already free application and will appear as soon as you've downloaded the upgraded version (that might have appeared on your device automatically if you have set that option).

Other games available on the Playtime app include recent inclusions featuring teh cast of The Furchester Hotel and Swashbuckle.

The Beeb is also updating its Cbeebies Storytime app too, adding new stories featuring Peter the Rabbit and Sarah and the Duck from early December. This app is also available as a free download from all of the relevant app stores.

And the Cbeebies channel will be hosting many Christmas spectaculars, including the annual pantomime starring the stars of Cbeebies in a special production of Peter Pan. This will also be available on BBC iPlayer over the festive period.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments