Free interactive advent calendar for kids comes to BBC Cbeebies Playtime app

The BBC has updated its Cbeebies Playtime app for iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone and Fire devices to include a free interactive advent calendar.

Each day from today, 1 December, up to Christmas Day itself, children can find a different Cbeebies character and mini-game waiting for them. Peter Rabbit, Topsy and Tim and Tee and Mo are just a few of the characters who will pop up and ask kids to perform actions such as shaking snow from a tree.

It's a completely free update to the already free application and will appear as soon as you've downloaded the upgraded version (that might have appeared on your device automatically if you have set that option).

Other games available on the Playtime app include recent inclusions featuring teh cast of The Furchester Hotel and Swashbuckle.

The Beeb is also updating its Cbeebies Storytime app too, adding new stories featuring Peter the Rabbit and Sarah and the Duck from early December. This app is also available as a free download from all of the relevant app stores.

And the Cbeebies channel will be hosting many Christmas spectaculars, including the annual pantomime starring the stars of Cbeebies in a special production of Peter Pan. This will also be available on BBC iPlayer over the festive period.