BBC connected red button finally available on BBC co-funded YouView... but not TalkTalk yet

YouView users can finally use the BBC's latest connected red button services. And the jazzed-up BBC iPlayer service has arrived on the platform too.

Virgin Media's TiVo boxes were the first to get the connected red button at the end of 2012, while Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic have also had the service added over the last couple of years. But YouView customers were bemused why it hadn't been launched on devices and a service partly funded by the BBC itself in the intervening two years. It was even proposed during the Virgin Media launch that it would be available in 2013.

But after a considerable delay it has been launched. YouView box owners are now able to access BBC iPlayer, Sport and News apps from BBC TV channels by pressing the red button on their remotes. They can also watch a wider range of content streamed over the internet, including live sporting and music events, such as Glastonbury each year.

The connected red button service also offers BBC News and Sport text and video clips, and users can tailor weather reports to their postcodes.

The BBC has also been rolling out its improved BBC iPlayer service to all devices in the last few months and YouView customers can now also benefit from the changes. Catch-up content from the last 30 days is now available to watch, plus new and exclusive programming. There are new categories to browse through, such as documentaries, food and art, while the BBC now groups shows in collections by series, season, event or theme.

Both new services are being rolled out today to Humax YouView boxes and BT set-top-boxes. It is a staggered roll out so it might take a few days.

TalkTalk YouView customers will get the update in "due course".

The BBC has also revealed in the past that there are no plans to bring its connected red button services to Sky.