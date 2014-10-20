BBC uses free Doctor Who and the Daleks game to help introduce kids to coding

The BBC has announced a free browser-based game based on Doctor Who that features a standalone story for the twelfth Doctor, voiced by Peter Capaldi and featuring his most infamous enemies, the Daleks.

And, while designed to be fun, the game has been developed as part of the corporation's Make it Digital initiative to inspire children to get involved with coding, digital technology and software programming.

Titled The Doctor and the Dalek, the game launches on 22 October at bbc.co.uk/cbbc and gives a player control over a beaten and battered Dalek. The Doctor takes it under his wing as they become unlikely allies, guiding it through the Sontar homeworld and the Cyber-tombs of Telos.

Puzzles throughout are linked to the UK's new computing curriculum and will teach core programming principles as kids play. Actions such as combining instructions to accomplish given goals, using variables to alter behaviour, repetition and loops, and logical reasoning are all employed as gameplay mechanics. And achievements are given to reward the player.

"We’re really excited about the launch of The Doctor and the Dalek as not only is it a really entertaining platform game for kids to play but it’s also a great introduction to some key principles of computer programming," said Sinéad Rocks, head of BBC Learning.

"Every puzzle has a strong link to the KS2 or KS3 computing curriculum. So we think it’s going to be a really valuable tool for students, parents and teachers."