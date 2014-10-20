  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC uses free Doctor Who and the Daleks game to help introduce kids to coding

|
1/17  
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

The BBC has announced a free browser-based game based on Doctor Who that features a standalone story for the twelfth Doctor, voiced by Peter Capaldi and featuring his most infamous enemies, the Daleks.

And, while designed to be fun, the game has been developed as part of the corporation's Make it Digital initiative to inspire children to get involved with coding, digital technology and software programming.

Titled The Doctor and the Dalek, the game launches on 22 October at bbc.co.uk/cbbc and gives a player control over a beaten and battered Dalek. The Doctor takes it under his wing as they become unlikely allies, guiding it through the Sontar homeworld and the Cyber-tombs of Telos.

bbc uses free doctor who and the daleks game to help introduce kids to coding image 14

Puzzles throughout are linked to the UK's new computing curriculum and will teach core programming principles as kids play. Actions such as combining instructions to accomplish given goals, using variables to alter behaviour, repetition and loops, and logical reasoning are all employed as gameplay mechanics. And achievements are given to reward the player.

"We’re really excited about the launch of The Doctor and the Dalek as not only is it a really entertaining platform game for kids to play but it’s also a great introduction to some key principles of computer programming," said Sinéad Rocks, head of BBC Learning.

"Every puzzle has a strong link to the KS2 or KS3 computing curriculum. So we think it’s going to be a really valuable tool for students, parents and teachers."

PopularIn TV
Amazon is working on yet another TV device, but this one records live TV
Philips 803 OLED TV (55OLED803) review: Ambilight and multiple delights
What is HDR? Why HDR will improve your movie watching
What is Freeview Play and how can I get it?
HQ Trivia now has an Apple TV app so you can play on the big screen
Samsung NU8000 TV review: A solid mid-ranger for under £1000
Comments