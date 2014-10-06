  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC iPlayer 30 catch-up now available, you have a month to watch programmes you missed

|
1/3  
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

The BBC has added 30 day catch-up to its iPlayer service, as promised a year ago. That means shows like Peaky Blinders and The Fall will be available to watch on the platform 30 days after their original terrestrial broadcast.

BBC iPlayer Radio also gets the catch-up extension so you'll be able to listed to your favourite radio shows up to a month after broadcast too.

"BBC iPlayer pioneered online viewing," said director-general Tony Hall.

"It is recognised as not just the first, but the best service of its type in the world. But we want to go further.

"Extending the catch up window to 30 days now makes the best value on-demand service even better. We have a fantastic autumn schedule and the public will now have more opportunities to watch the shows they love."

READ: New BBC iPlayer pictures and hands-on

BBC iPlayer already offers downloads for offline viewing on mobile devices, something many of its competitors are still to adopt. Since the launch of the feature downloads could always be kept for up to 30 days, but they still expire seven days after you first hit play.

The BBC has many other plans for BBC iPlayer to be rolled out in the future, including 4K video streaming and the choice of multiple cameras angles on certain programmes. It will also be launching a buy to keep service.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments