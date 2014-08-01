CBeebies Storytime brings Octonauts, Grandpa in My Pocket, and others to the iPad

The BBC has launched a new CBeebies Storytime app for the iPad that will allow kids to read six interactive stories about some of their favourite characters and shows from the children's channel.

The new app, which goes live in the App store today, will offer the chance to read stories from shows including Old Jack's Boat, Something Special, Octonauts, Charlie & Lola, and Grandpa in my Pocket.

Kids who download the app will be given two options from either reading the book themselves, or having it read to them by one of the presenters of the show or CBeebies.

"Children expect things to happen and with a native app we can create a magical experience," Lizzie Leadbeater, Senior Content Producer, at the BBC told Pocket-lint while demoing the new app.

The stories themselves, all feature interactive elements that encourage the kids to not only read the story, but solve the odd task too with many of the pages having a number of hidden elements to reward exploration as well.

In Charlie and Lola for example tapping on the fish bowl will make the fish swim around, while shaking the iPad will feed them food.

"CBeebies Storytime is about making reading fun, with enjoyable reading experiences for children, their parents and carers," added a spokeswomen for the BBC. "It aims to engage children in reading and story-telling and is designed to help improve reading and listening skills, whilst encouraging 'family learning'."

Beyond the kids element to the experience is a hidden grown up section that gives parents further tips on making reading more fun with their kids.

Those worried about in-app payments shouldn't be however. The app is free, although sadly isn't expandable. Leadbeater does suggest though that their are plans to add more content in the future.

Still with no price attached to the very polished experience and six stories to get through we can see the CBeebies app being a huge success especially if the reaction of our children has anything to go by.