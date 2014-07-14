  Doctor Who footage of latest series with Peter Capaldi leaks online

The next series of Doctor Who has leaked again, this time in the form of video footage available online.

The video footage was lacking special effects and appeared in black and white as it wasn't the final version.

BBC Worldwide said the breach was from a US office of the BBC. This follows a leak last week where the scripts for the series became available online.

The BBC asked fans not to share the scripts as it took steps to remove the leaked material. The same has been done with the video leak.

BBC Worldwide said: "This content is currently being removed and originates from the same Miami server we disabled last week, it is not a new issue. We'd like to thank the amazing Doctor Who fans who are continuing to keep fan sites and social media spoiler-free but would remind those downloading and sharing this material that it's illegal to do so."

It's a shame to see this footage leaking but, hopefully, fans will keep tight lipped on any revelations so as not to ruin it for others.

The first episode of the new series, starring Peter Capaldi as Dr Who, will premiere on 7 August at a screening in Cardiff. The TV screening will happen on BBC One on 23 August.

READ: BBC sorry for Doctor Who series 8 spoilers as scripts leak online, wants to turn back time(lords)