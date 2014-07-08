  BBC sorry for Doctor Who series 8 spoilers as scripts leak online, wants to turn back time(lords)

The BBC has apologised and pleads with fans not to download scripts from the forthcoming eighth series of Doctor Who.

Series 8 will mark the full debut of new Doctor Peter Capaldi after his brief post-transformation appearance at the end of the last, so is already a hot topic for gossip and speculation from fervent fans. However, much of the mystery has been blown wide open after five of the series' scripts were accidentally left in an unsecured location online.

"We deeply regret this and apologise to all the show's fans, the BBC and the cast and crew who have worked tirelessly making the series," said BBC Worldwide, which is alleged to be the source of the leak. A US office of BBC Worldwide is reportedly responsible.

"We would like to make a plea to anyone who might have any of this material and spoilers associated with it not to share it with a wider audience so that everyone can enjoy the show as it should be seen when it launches," it added in a statement.

"We know only too well that Doctor Who fans are the best in the world and we thank them for their help with this and their continued loyalty."

The main season opener, Deep Breath, is one of the scripts currently in circulation on the internet. Needless to say that it contains spoilers.