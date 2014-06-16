  BBC Playlister now allows listeners to export tracks to iTunes

The BBC Playlister, which allows listeners of iPlayer Radio to bookmark tracks, now exports to iTunes.

BBC's Playlister works like a bookmarking service allowing listeners who hear a track they like, on the radio, to find it on their music playing service. It did work with just Spotify, Deezer and YouTube until now.

The addition of iTunes support means that anyone who hears a song they like can tag it and compile a list of tracks. That list can then be exported to iTunes where the songs that are found can be sampled and then bought.

In a time when everyone is trying to crack the ultimate algorithm for recommendations the BBC is showing that its DJs still find and deliver some of the greatest music. This offers a portal to new music while still allowing listeners to keep it with them and build up a collection.

This new Playlister integration comes after the BBC announced BBC Music as a new strategy pushing Playlister, curated collections and a branded space in iPlayer for Radio 1.

Ben Chapman, head of popular music, multiplatform, BBC Radio said, "We’re thrilled to announce that BBC Playlister is now available via iTunes. We continue to evolve Playlister as a product with our audiences front of mind; ensuring we offer them a great and innovative music service that transforms their relationship with music and the BBC. Whether it’s tracks from Later… With Jools Holland, that song playing in the café in EastEnders, a track from Metallica’s set at Glastonbury or one of the works from the Proms, Playlister helps audiences discover and remember more of the music they love from the BBC – whenever or wherever they are."

READ: BBC Playlister helps you tag and create the ultimate playlist for Spotify and more