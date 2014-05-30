1966 World Cup final being shown online by BBC today

The BBC will be broadcasting the 1966 World Cup final online today at 12pm as if it is a live match.

Across BBC Sport, there are references and sections dedicated to the final, in which England takes on West Germany, including a 1966 themed version of the site's Gossip column.

The match is being shown as part of the Beeb's World Cup Rewind event, which will also include "live" online showings of other classic games on the build up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Those matches will include the England vs Argentina 1986 quarter final, the England vs Germany semi-final from 1990 and Scotland's epic battle in 1978 with The Netherlands.

Also today, the BBC will launch its interactive guide to World Cup penalty shootouts, hosted by Gary Lineker. That will be available on the broadcaster's dedicated World Cup microsite at bbc.co.uk/worldcup, which is also where you will be able to watch the World Cup Rewind matches.

So get out your wooden rattle, light up a pipe and settle back to watch the greatest World Cup final ever played. And a spoiler alert here, but it's great to see us getting one over on the Germans. Even if the ball never crossed the line.