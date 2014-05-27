  1. Home
ITV Player hits Windows Phone 8 and 8.1 as BBC iPlayer updates with new features

ITV Player is now available for Windows Phone 8, bringing access to the UK broadcaster's multiple channels-worth of shows both live as they air and as catch-up streamed video.

You can browse by channel, through ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and children's channel CITV, and the app opens with suggestions of the most popular programmes available on demand. Up to 30 days worth of programming is available to view.

It is free on the Windows Phone Store now and will work with Windows Phone 8 and 8.1.

The BBC has also refreshed BBC iPlayer for Windows Phone, its own catch up TV application.

One of the main new features that has been added for Windows Phone handset owners for the first time is the ability to watch streamed live TV. In addition, the Beeb has adopted an adaptive bitrate media player, meaning it will switch to a better quality video stream depending on your internet connection.

Subtitles have been added for programmes that require it and the general app experience has been tidied and enhanced. This Windows Phone update, says the BBC, is more stable than ever before.

Sadly, the ability to download shows for offline viewing is still missing, but the corporation states that it will add the feature when market share for the platform rises suitably to justify the development costs.

BBC iPlayer is also available for free from the Windows Phone Store for Windows Phone 8 and 8.1.

