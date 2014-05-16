  BBC iPlayer on Sky+ HD gets updated, more exclusive content announced

The BBC has announced an update for its Sky+ HD iPlayer app to make it more like the most recent tablet, mobile, TV and computer version of the web player.

Now users will be met with a homescreen that has programmes ready to view, rather than categories. Section headings now include "Channel" and "Category" alongside the "Popular" and "Collections" headings.

Also users have access to an "All" section that lists everything available on the iPlayer. Much in the same way that Sky offers an "All" section for its content in the Sky box browser. These are listed alphabetically for ease of browsing.

The "Collections" page is now able to display two rows of icons with five across so users have access to 10 collections at a time, at a glance. iPlayer will also be accessible from any BBC show by simply using the red button on the Sky remote.

New exclusive iPlayer content has also been announced including Radio 1's Big Weekend and Glastonbury coverage due in the coming months.

The BBC's executive product manager for iPlayer on TV, Marcus Parnwell says: "We are aware that displaying SD and HD copies of an episode next to each other isn’t the best use of screen space, which is why we are working hard with Sky on an update to improve this. We hope to have this solved in the next few months."

