BBC unveils digital plans for its World Cup coverage, 24/7 on all platforms

The BBC has announced that it will be showing World Cup matches across all platforms, online and live throughout the tournament.

Its strategy, said Barbara Slater, director of sport at the Beeb, is to present the first 24/7 coverage of the event. It will be available to "all audiences on all platforms at any time," she said.

The corporation promises 50 per cent more coverage than it presented during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Smartphones, tablets, connected TVs and computers will be utilised, including footage that can be downloaded for offline viewing. And there will be a second screen experience with real-time voting and a live, content-rich feed including interaction with some of the in-studio presenters and pundits.

"There's lots of content and lots of different ways to watch it," added Mark Cole, lead executive, BBC Football.

The main thrust of the BBC's digital strategy will be its website and dedicated smartphone and tablets apps. Notifications of goal alerts and incidents will be available and matches will be available to watch live online. For offline viewing, a packaged programme of around 15 minutes highlights will be available each "breakfast" to download through iPlayer and watched on your way to work, for example.

To prepare fans for the tournament in Brazil, classic matches from World Cup history will be shown in their entirety on connected platforms. The World Cup Rewind matches will be broadcast as live with new text commentary and punditry.

The first to be shown, on 30 May, will be the 1966 World Cup final, which will be available from midday.

