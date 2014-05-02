BBC Sport will let you relive 1966 World Cup glory, re-imagined for the digital age
BBC Sport will be showing a number of classic World Cup matches as excitement grows in the build-up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Called BBC World Cup Rewind, the action will kick-off with the 1966 England vs West Germany World Cup Final match on Friday 30 May at 12pm.
The idea is that you can relive the classic matches with the full digital experience. You'll be able to watch "live", follow the text commentary, as well as hear from special guests, like Gary Lineker.
You'll be able to watch on PC, tablet, smartphone or connected TV on the bbc.co.uk/worldcup website, or through the BBC Sport apps on various platforms.
"We've had some fantastic moments over the years, as well as some painful ones, and we're looking forward to giving the country a way of experience those highs and lows like never before - with full, modern, digital coverage", said Ben Gallop, head of BBC Sport Interactive.
You'll be able to see England win the World Cup, watch Gazza crying, catch Maradona's Hand of God moment, amongst other memorable moments.
The schedule includes:
Friday 30 May, 12pm: England vs West Germany, 1966 final
Saturday 31 May, 3pm: Scotland vs The Netherlands, 1978 group match
Wednesday 4 June, 12pm: England vs Argentina, 1986 quarter-final
Saturday 7 June, 3pm: England vs Germany, 1990 semi-final
Sunday 8 June, 3pm: Spain vs Northern Ireland, 1982 group match
- Apple just made its Carpool Karaoke show free to watch via TV app
- What's the best VPN for streaming?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Great Royal Wedding deal: Sign up to Sky Q and get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249
- 4K Android TV dongle does exist, but you're unlikely to get one
- LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
Comments