BBC Sport will let you relive 1966 World Cup glory, re-imagined for the digital age

BBC Sport will be showing a number of classic World Cup matches as excitement grows in the build-up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Called BBC World Cup Rewind, the action will kick-off with the 1966 England vs West Germany World Cup Final match on Friday 30 May at 12pm.

The idea is that you can relive the classic matches with the full digital experience. You'll be able to watch "live", follow the text commentary, as well as hear from special guests, like Gary Lineker.

You'll be able to watch on PC, tablet, smartphone or connected TV on the bbc.co.uk/worldcup website, or through the BBC Sport apps on various platforms.

"We've had some fantastic moments over the years, as well as some painful ones, and we're looking forward to giving the country a way of experience those highs and lows like never before - with full, modern, digital coverage", said Ben Gallop, head of BBC Sport Interactive.

You'll be able to see England win the World Cup, watch Gazza crying, catch Maradona's Hand of God moment, amongst other memorable moments.

The schedule includes:

Friday 30 May, 12pm: England vs West Germany, 1966 final

Saturday 31 May, 3pm: Scotland vs The Netherlands, 1978 group match

Wednesday 4 June, 12pm: England vs Argentina, 1986 quarter-final

Saturday 7 June, 3pm: England vs Germany, 1990 semi-final

Sunday 8 June, 3pm: Spain vs Northern Ireland, 1982 group match