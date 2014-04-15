  BBC iPlayer adds video download support for all Androids running ICS or above

The BBC has allowed BBC iPlayer users to download videos onto specific Android devices since September. Now the broadcasting company has extended support to even more Android devices.

"In response to public demand, instead of our previous policy of comprehensively testing specific devices before enabling downloads, we are now offering video downloads functionality by default to all Android devices running Ice Cream Sandwich or above," announced the BBC.

This extension is part of the BBC Mobile Compatibility Programme, which attempts to extend features to all Android users despite their device, and it means 96 per cent of BBC iPlayer users (and more than 5,000 different devices) can now store videos for offline playback.

That said, while today's update is significant, the BBC claimed some users may notice error issues. It can't test all devices capable of installing the iPlayer Android app, after all. If an issue does arise, the BBC will disable support for that specific device or OS until everything is fixed.

"We can’t promise that we will fix every issue that is brought to our attention (there may be device limitations that prevent us from doing so) but we will seek to address problems according to the complexity of the issue," the BBC added.

BBC iPlayer is an internet television and streaming service. Specific mobile apps for iOS and Android devices were launched in 2011. Last year, the Android app updated to let iPlayer users download their favourite BBC TV shows and keep them for up to 30 days.