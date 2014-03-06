Top Gear: Race The Stig game announced by BBC for 6 March

The BBC will release a Top Gear: Race The Stig game on 6 March for iPhone, Android and Windows Phone.

The racing game will allow players to take on recognisible cars from the series while being chased by The Stig himself in favourite locations from the show. Some memorable vehicles featured include Richard Hammond’s beloved Oliver, Jeremy’s Italian police car, complete with Ben Hur wheels, and James’s Amphibious Triumph Herald. While the infamous Indestructible Pickup-truck features, "as the ultimate shield against destruction".

Updates will come regularly bringing new vehicles, locations, crash helmets, challenges and power-ups. And, of course, there will be a scoreboard that can be shared on social media platforms. The press release says players, "will be rewarded" for this but it wasn't clear how.

The game was made by Supersonic Software who was also behind Top Gear: Stunt School Revolution game. Top Gear: Race The Stig will be available for download from 6 March. Pricing has not been announced.