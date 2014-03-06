Top Gear: Race The Stig game announced by BBC for 6 March
The BBC will release a Top Gear: Race The Stig game on 6 March for iPhone, Android and Windows Phone.
The racing game will allow players to take on recognisible cars from the series while being chased by The Stig himself in favourite locations from the show. Some memorable vehicles featured include Richard Hammond’s beloved Oliver, Jeremy’s Italian police car, complete with Ben Hur wheels, and James’s Amphibious Triumph Herald. While the infamous Indestructible Pickup-truck features, "as the ultimate shield against destruction".
READ: Top Gear's The Stig appears on Google Maps Street View
Updates will come regularly bringing new vehicles, locations, crash helmets, challenges and power-ups. And, of course, there will be a scoreboard that can be shared on social media platforms. The press release says players, "will be rewarded" for this but it wasn't clear how.
The game was made by Supersonic Software who was also behind Top Gear: Stunt School Revolution game. Top Gear: Race The Stig will be available for download from 6 March. Pricing has not been announced.
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
- How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
Comments