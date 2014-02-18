BBC 'World War One At Home' interactive project begins broadcasting 24 February

The BBC will begin showing the first 230 stories from its UK-wide World War One At Home project from Monday 24 February. The stories, the first of 1,400 the Beeb plans to tell, will broadcast across all BBC Local Radio stations, regional television stations, and the BBC online portal.

The BBC hopes it can create a treasure trove of audio, video and imagery of World War One stories as the corporation continues on its mammoth task of retelling the stories of the Great War 100 years after it began.

It will organise the WW1 At Home portal with local stories by place - a BBC local or national radio station - or by theme, such as War in the Air, Women, Medicine, Working for the War, Sport or Animals.

It hopes it makes it easy for people to browse the archive and find stories that connect to the people and communities where they live, as well as exploring other places across the UK.

The World War One Season has already kicked off on BBC One with Jeremy Paxman's Britain's Great War, but will continue for over four years and is the biggest and most ambitious season ever commissioned. It will be comprised of more than 130 new commissions and more than 2,500 hours of programming.

"We’re proud to be able to bring local stories together to create a more personal connection to the war experience for our audiences," Katherine Campbell, WW1 Producer, said.

"These will show how the momentous events of war affected communities right across the country and how events on the Home Front influenced the bigger picture of war. This collection will reach over 1,000 by the end of 2014 and remain online – to become a valuable collection of shared knowledge and assets."

All BBC Local Radio stations across England will broadcast a World War One At Home story at 8:15am each weekday morning, and it will be shown on BBC One television at 6:30pm and at various times throughout the day from Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February.

More World War One At Home stories will be broadcast in April and through the rest of the year, BBC says.