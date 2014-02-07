  How to watch the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games

The Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games kick-off today. Here's how to catch all the snow and ice-based sport live and on catch-up TV.

If you're in the UK, watching the games live is easy as the BBC will be delivering huge amounts of coverage. BBC Sport says it will broadcast "the most complete digital coverage of the Winter Games to date". The bulk of coverage will be transmitted on BBC One and BBC Two (as well as the HD versions).

More than 200 hours of TV coverage will be presented live. A further 650 hours of live action will be available from the six high definition streams on offer from the BBC, thanks to the red button.

Up to two red button streams will be available both of live events and highlights, via Freeview. For those with Virgin Media Tivo, Sony Freeview Smart TVs and the BBC Sport app for connected TVs there's access to all six live streams and on-demand video via the red button service.

But if you just want the best bits from the day's action, BBC Two will be airing Today at the Games at 7pm or 7.30pm daily.

Tune into NBC to watch the Winter Olympics. NBC has held the American broadcasting rights of the Winter Olympics since the 2002 games. While some events started on 6 February, the official opening ceremony will air live on Friday at 7.30 pm PST on NBC.

Most telecasts will run in the evening and weekend afternoons (which is also known as prime time), though NBCSP will also air some events in prime time and cover a few early morning live events. In fact, the Olympic Games will broadcast across various networks of NBC Universal.

CNBC will start coverage after the close of stock market day, for instance, while MSNBC will grab early morning coverage. As for overnight games, just switch over to USA Network. Also, if you're only interested in hockey and curling, you can watch those events on MSNBC and USA. Curling also will air on CNBC.

And finally, if you can't locate your favourite events on any NBC network, go to NBC's Olympics coverage website at www.NBCOlympics.com. NBC said it would air some events exclusively through its website, where you'll also find broadcast schedules and complete TV listings for each event.

If getting broadcast to your TV isn't possible, the snow adventures aren't lost to you as long as you have an internet connection. The BBC Sport website will offer full coverage of the events including video feeds.

If you want to download the dedicated BBC Sport app you can do so on iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Kindle Fire. Unfortunately Windows Phone 8 users don't have an app this year. But that's where TVCatchup can help.

TVCatchup is an app available for most platforms which streams live TV to a device. In this case BBC One and BBC Two will both be available - presuming the servers can hold up. But if they do fall down there should be more coverage on the BBC iPlayer. While there will be live coverage on iPlayer, expect the vast majority to be catch-up.

YouTube won't be showing much live but does have a dedicated Olympic Committee Olympic channel, an Olympic Games Sochi 2014 channel and an NBC Olympic Games channel.

If all other means of watching the Olympics aren't available, or you're driving, the radio will be offering coverage. BBC Radio 5 Live will present all of the Team GB medal moments.

TEAM GB

Just as the London 2012 Games were the first summer social networking olympics, Sochi is the first for the Winter Games too.

Sochi has its own official Twitter feed @sochi2014 as does @TeamGB. There are also a number of spoof accounts to deliver some humour including @SochiProblems, a snarky Twitter account that is only too keen to document Olympic mishaps.

Anna Thompson (@BBCAnnaT) is the BBC Sport Assistant Editor in Sochi covering the games and regularly updating from behind the scenes.

Key hashtags to follow are #Sochi2014, #GoTeamGB, and #SochiFail

TEAM USA

Follow the US Olympics team on Twitter at @USOlympics.

You can also use the hashtag #TeamUSA to follow live conversations related to the Winter Games and US Olympics team.

For a complete list of team members and their respective sports, go to the US Olympics team's website at mjr.mn/NfbOwC.



Not to be left out, you can also follow on Facebook and Instagram. The Olympic Games official page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/olympics while Instragramers should go to http://instagram.com/olympics. Each team also has their own Facebook page, and in the case of Team GB it's https://www.facebook.com/TeamGB

The Olympics opening ceremony is aired live on the BBC Sport website. For everything else check out the official Sochi 2014 website. And don't forget to show your support on Twitter for @TeamGB.