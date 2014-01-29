  BBC iPlayer app saw 3bn streaming requests in 2013, rising tablet viewership

The BBC is out with numbers on Wednesday showing its iPlayer app is gaining a lot of traction, specifically on tablets.

According to the network, the BBC iPlayer app saw a record 3 billion requests in 2013, up 22 per cent from 2012. There were 2.2 billion requests for BBC TV shows and 800 billion BBC radio requests. Unsurprisingly, Top Gear was the most popular programme streamed through the app, followed by Doctor Who and Bad Education.

On tablets, there was a 104 per cent year-on-year increase to stream content, and 20 per cent of total TV and radio iPlayer requests in December were from tablets. Earlier this month, it was revealed more people watched iPlayer content on a tablet across 26 and 27 December than on a computer.

However, PCs remained the biggest single platform for iPlayer requests in 2013, accounting for an average of 43 per cent of requests each month. Overall, 2013 ended on a strong note, with iPlayer seeing 271 million requests for TV and radio programmes in the month of December - a 25 per cent increase compared to December 2012.

"As we move into 2014, we will originate more exclusive programmes for iPlayer, as well as offer an ambitious range of content to complement our biggest brands and events," Victoria Jaye, Head of TV Content for BBC iPlayer, said.

The BBC iPlayer was released in 2006, serving up select BBC TV and BBC Radio content to viewers, which like the broadcast TV, is ad free. It's available across most platforms: Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Wii, Xbox 360, Windows Phone 8, PlayStation 4 and more.