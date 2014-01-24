  BBC's official Winter Olympics website ready for action, six live streams to follow

The BBC has launched its Winter Olympics website in preparation for its broadcast coverage starting on 7 February. It automatically adjusts to the format you browse on - PC, tablet or smartphone - and will be the online location for the six live streams the broadcaster will maintain during the games.

"The new live page, which will showcase the Winter Olympics live video, radio, statistics and live text commentary, has been evolving since launching in beta last year thanks to your feedback, and will be at the heart of our Sochi coverage throughout the Games," executive product manager Lucie Mclean writes on the BBC Blog.

"In the run-up to the Games, the new Sochi site will cover the latest build-up news and outline what's happening when in the detailed schedule. Next week we will also add a dedicated index for each of the Olympic sports so that you can follow the latest news on your favourite sport, check the schedule and view the video highlights all in one place.

"During the Games, as well as watching the live action, you’ll also be able to follow your country's performance on the medal table and check out the results of every event."

The BBC will also offer the content through its BBC Sport apps for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire devices. Plus, the six live streams will be accessible through the connected Red Button services on Virgin Media TiVo boxes and select Sony and Samsung Smart TVs.

Two of the streams will be available through normal, over-the-air Red Button services on BT Vision, Freesat, Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and YouView.

You can check out the BBC Sochi Winter Olympics site at bbc.co.uk/sport/winter-olympics/2014.