BBC launches iWonder interactive guides, starting with dedicated content for its World War One Season

The BBC has launched a new way of interacting with programming online, through tablets, smartphones and computers. Called BBC iWonder, the service provides interactive guides to help you find out more about a subject that ties in with a BBC show or series.

Its eight launch guides are centred around the World War One Season, which also started on the network today as part of the war's centenary, and cover related topics such as the trenches, poetry, propaganda and the horrors of injury during the fighting. They are presented and curated by experts and BBC talent, including Dan Snow, Kate Adie, Ian McMillan and Neil Oliver.

The Beeb plans to release another 17 World War One iWonder guides before the end of January, and other BBC iWonder interactive content about other subjects throughout 2014. They will cover a broad range of topics from the broadcaster's sciene, natural history, arts, religion and ethics output.

bbc launches iwonder interactive guides starting with dedicated content for its world war one season image 4

"iWonder is about keeping the UK curious. If curiosity is the magic ingredient that makes audiences want to learn, then our iWonder guides are for curious minds," said Saul Nassé, controller of BBC Learning.

"Whether a point in a historical drama inspires you to want to understand more about those times or an awe-inspiring moment from a natural history programme causes you to question how such footage can be captured, iWonder interactive guides are visually exciting experiences that invite you to take that next step and find out more."

The guides are available at www.bbc.co.uk/ww1. The World War One Season kicks off on BBC One with Jeremy Paxman's Britain's Great War. The season will continue for over four years and is the biggest and most ambitious season ever commissioned. It will be comprised of over 130 new commissions and  more than 2,500 hours of programming.

