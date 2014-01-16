  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC iPlayer to premiere Henry 'The Fonz' Winkler's comedy series Hank Zipzer

|
  BBC iPlayer to premiere Henry 'The Fonz' Winkler's comedy series Hank Zipzer
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

The BBC has announced that its BBC iPlayer will premiere the first episode of comedy series Hank Zipzer before it reaches television. The show stars Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame where he played The Fonz.

The show will air on CBBC on 28 January, a week after it becomes available online to view. It will then continue on a weekly basis throughout the series.

The show will first air on BBC iPlayer this 21 January. This won't be the first time the online platform has been used as a means of release before broadcast. Jack Whitehall's Bad Education and Peter Kay's Car Share are two shows that have already been released in this way.

READ: BBC Three will premiere all scripted comedies on iPlayer a week before airing on TV

This is all part of the BBC Trust's iPlayer trial to premiere up to 40 hours of programmes across the service.

The thirteen thirty-minute episodes are inspired by the book series Hank Zipzer: The World’s Greatest Underachiever. It's based on Henry Winkler’s own experiences as a young boy growing up with dyslexia.

Cheryl Taylor, Controller of CBBC, says: "Hank’s adventures illuminate the ups and downs of a child navigating through life with dyslexia and do so with great warmth, insight and humour. The fact that Henry Winkler also appears in the show is just a huge cherry on an already delicious comedy cake."

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments