  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC to sell digital box-set classics and series in new online BBC Store

|
  BBC to sell digital box-set classics and series in new online BBC Store
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

As part of the BBC's announcements on the digital future for the broadcaster, director-general Tony Hall has revealed that the corporation will set up a new online BBC Store which will sell digital collections of its programmes for the user to keep forever.

"Because we know people often want to go back and see older programmes - sometimes classics, sometimes more recent - we plan to launch something called BBC Store, a new commercial online service which will offer people in the UK the chance to buy a whole range of programmes to watch and keep forever," he said.

That means that entire collections of BBC favourites like Fawlty Towers and Doctor Who will be available for a fee. Whether this is in the cloud, as a download or perhaps both is yet to be explained, but it effectively means that the Beeb is going head-to-head with services such as iTunes and Google Play.

It will also be interesting to see what the BBC's own expanded services mean for its deals with Netflix, Lovefilm and other subscription-based streaming platforms. At present, they each offer extensive libraries of BBC series to watch through an internet connection. With the broadcaster opening an online content shop and making wide-reaching changes to its iPlayer service, will it continue to provide access to its properties to rivals?

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments