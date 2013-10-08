  1. Home
BBC unveils its vision for BBC iPlayer of the future

|
The BBC has outlined ambitious plans for its BBC iPlayer apps and services, switching its identity from an on-demand and catch-up service to the Beeb's primary digital entertainment division.

This means that key changes to the platform will happen over time, as the BBC recognises that the British public are switching more and more from traditional linear television viewing to accessing content when it most suits them.

Some of the improvements and changes highlighted by the broadcaster include the commissioning and presentation of shows specifically made for iPlayer, profiles to style recommendations and favourites based on individual family members or housemates' own preferences, and even multi-camera access and 4K footage of events.

The BBC says it will focus on three key areas: a greater range of content, new ways of watching BBC TV shows, and innovative new features.

It will also look to implement and experiment with other features, including pop-up channels based on specific events, such as Glastonbury. There will be online-only channels. It will explore the opportunity for users to create unique evening schedules for themselves, timing shows back to back in the order of their choosing. And it is considering extending the content window for catch-up from seven to 30 days.

"The new generation of BBC iPlayer is set to transform our relationship with audiences. In the coming years, for many people BBC iPlayer is going to be the front door to our programming and the experience they have is going to be a world away from that of a traditional 'one to many' broadcaster," said BBC director-general Tony Hall.

"It will be a relationship where we provide our audiences with what they want, when and how they want it. And crucially, through enhanced interactivity, they will also be able to tell us what they think of these programmes and services too. That conversation excites me hugely as it means our audiences won't just receive the programmes we make, they will contribute to how we make them as well."

