BBC iPlayer Radio app for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire adds podcast downloads

The BBC has added podcast downloading on its BBC iPlayer Radio application for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Android and Amazon Kindle Fire devices. This means that you don't have to search out all the Beeb's podcast content on the latter devices or visit iTunes or the dedicated podcast app on Apple smartphones or tablets.

You can choose to restrict downloads to Wi-Fi-only or opt for 3G/4G downloading too if your data plan is hefty enough, and you can queue as many downloads as you like within the radio software. In addition, you can manage the content in the My Downloads section under the More menu on iOS, in the main menu on Android and Amazon.

Android users will also get information and a quick play option in the notifications bar.

Podcasts from BBC Radio are generally versions of the live broadcasts but with the music removed for copyright reasons.

One of the most popular is Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo's Film reviews, but you can choose from hundreds of shows, including new and archive episodes of Desert Island Discs and a host of comedy shows.

