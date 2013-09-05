BBC iPlayer for Android updated: Now you can download EastEnders

The BBC has made an update to the BBC iPlayer app for Android, enabling downloads, as well as a host of other tweaks.

The ability to download iPlayer content has been present on iOS for some time, but the BBC has now cracked the Android problem: you'll be able to store BBC content for up to 30 days, but once you hit play, you'll have seven days in which to watch it.

Going one better than the Apple version, on Android you'll be able to download programmes in the background, meaning you can download that episode of EastEnders to watch on the Tube, while you browse Pocket-lint.com.

If you're using a tablet, the download will default to high quality, but you'll get the option to choose standard or high if you're worried about the size or duration of the download.

The downloads function is supported by a range of devices at launch, including the HTC One, Nexus 7 (2013, 2013), Nexus 4, Nexus 10, Samsung Galaxy S3, S3, S4, Tab 2 (7-inch), Sony Xperia Z and Kindle 8.9.

The BBC says on its Internet Blog that wider support will be coming in the future for other devices. BBC iPlayer for Android is now also Android 4.3 compatible and some other bugs have been ironed out.

The new version of BBC iPlayer is available to download on Google Play now.