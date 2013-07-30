  BBC Three will premiere all scripted comedies on iPlayer a week before airing on TV

Fulfilling its promise from February, the BBC on Tuesday announced that BBC Three would begin premiering "all scripted comedy" on BBC iPlayer from the end of August.

Starting with the second series of Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education, the BBC iPlayer will air each comedy one week before they officially broadcast on television. The BBC's bulletin neglected to name other programmes specifically.

The BBC originally proclaimed last winter that it would premiere new content on BBC iPlayer before broadcasting it on television. The move was a first for the BBC and formed part of a 12-month trial in which various pieces of content would launch on iPlayer.

The BBC again hadn't released specifics of what programmes would be available, but the company made the decision after pilot episodes of the show Impractical Jokers found great success on iPlayer before television. This latest news from BBC Three therefore builds upon the BBC iPlayer strategy of broadcasting new content ahead of television in 2013.

The BBC also claimed earlier this year that it had commissioned a series of dramas for premiere on BBC iPlayer online, noting six short films would come out over the next two years. BBC iPlayer is now available on over 650 devices and platforms, providing viewers with the opportunity to watch their favourite programmes while on the go.