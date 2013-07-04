  Wimbledon finals to be shown in 3D for third year, moved to Red Button HD

The Wimbledon men's and ladies' finals will be shown live in high-definition 3D by the BBC for the third consecutive year, but has been moved to the broadcaster's Red Button HD service.

And, for the first time, all of the semi-finals will be live in 3D too. Although the men's semi-finals could be watched in 3D in 2012, that was only retrospectively.

In previous years, the 3D coverage was available free-to-air on the BBC HD broadcast channel - a collection of high definition content from the broadcaster from numerous different sources. However, since the end of March, the channel has switched to being a simulcast of BBC Two and therefore will not be used by the Beeb to show 3D footage that can now be watched by only a fraction of its audience.

So it has taken the decision to move the 3D versions of the finals (and semi-finals) to the Red Button service, which already hosts live coverage of other matches on various courts around the Wimbledon venue.

Some would say this is further evidence of a diminishing interest in home 3D viewing, but the BBC argues that this is a continuing part of the corporation's ongoing 3D trials. "Major UK sporting events are a big part of our trials with 3D content and this allows us to build on our work from previous Wimbledon Championships and the London 2012 Olympics," says Kim Shillinglaw, head of BBC 3D.

The BBC Red Button HD is available on Freeview HD (channel 303), Virgin Media (994), Freesat (980) and YouView (303).