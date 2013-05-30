  1. Home
BBC: Glastonbury 2013 most digital-friendly yet

BBC is to "go big" at Glastonbury 2013, with the corporation covering the diverse music festival across a broad range of its radio stations and television channels, including BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 1, 1 Xtra, Six Music, BBC One, Two and Three. Interactive coverage will also be bigger than ever.

"We will be offering live content to mobile devices like we never have before," said Bob Shennan, the man in charge of the BBC Glastonbury coverage.

After taking a year off, as there was no Glasto in 2012, the BBC says it wants to take what it learnt from the Olympics and other major events held in the meantime - such as Hackney One Big Weekend - and bring a different view to the UK's largest music festival.

"The digital landscape has changed quiet a bit since Beyoncé headlined Glastonbury," said Mark Friend, the BBC's controller for multi-platform across radio and music. "Tablet usage has quadrupled since the last festival."

Taking that need and thirst for digital content, the BBC has said that the BBC Radio iPlayer app will play a big part in the coverage this year with a dedicated section of the app to service listeners.

"We will be live-streaming from the six music stages. More than 250 hours of content from 120 acts. It will also be available via catch-up and across all four screens: mobile, tablet, computers and TV," added Friend.

"Just as we did with sport at the Olympics, our ambition this year is to bring our audiences even closer to the music they love at Glastonbury, with access to all the BBC's coverage - live and on-demand - at home, at work and on the go.

"Not only will this be the first truly digital Glastonbury, this will also be the first mobile Glastonbury - we expect mobile and tablet viewing to reach unprecedented levels, particularly over the weekend."

Elsewhere, the Beeb will be offering further streaming via the connected red button on Virgin Media's TiVo boxes, allowing you to watch any of the live six streams at any time. 

The coverage starts on 28 June via the BBC's website: www.bbc.co.uk/glastonbury.

