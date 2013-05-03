BBC iPlayer for iOS updated, better AirPlay functionality and easier to watch live TV on iPad

The BBC has released an update for its iPlayer application for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. And it is the last device that benefits the most.

Along with several bug fixes, the iPad version of iPlayer now makes it easier to find live programming. It could become a bit of a chore to find Match of the Day, for example, as it was broadcast live. Now a new tag has appeared on the front page, On Now, which displays all the shows currently streaming on their respecting BBC channels in easy to see tiles.

In addition, sending video via AirPlay has been made more simple, with a new button added to the playback video itself. Tap it and it sends the stream to your Apple TV just like that - or another AirPlay device, if it's the audio you want to play out loud.

Scottish Gaelic-speakers are also catered for with the 2.0.4 update, as BBC Alba has been added to the available channels.

In other news, the Beeb has announced that its BBC Sport app is now available outside of the UK. Previously, the content was restricted to Aunty's homeland, but the football, rugby, cricket, F1 and other sports news can now be read anywhere in the world, under the BBC Worldwide banner.