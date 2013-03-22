BBC confirms iPlayer dramas commissioned, six films to be shown over 2 years

The BBC has confirmed that it has commissioned its first series of dramas that will be shown through BBC iPlayer online.

There have been forays into web-only content from the BBC, including a number of pilots and companion series, such as the mini-series Pond Life spinning out from Doctor Who. The BBC has also previously confirmed it would be showing up to 40 hours of content online before broadcasting on TV.

However, now the BBC is expanding the venture, this time with online BBC Three drama. There will be a series of six short films broadcast over the next two years, which is a far cry from the sort of venture from Netflix with the House of Cards series early in 2013.

There's little else known about the project at the moment, except that it's going to showcase "up and coming talent" - whether that's directing or acting, or both, is not made clear.

Speaking of the plans, Zai Bennett, BBC Three controller, said: "This new drama strand is exactly the kind of venture BBC Three is all about."

BBC iPlayer is currently available online, as well as on a wide range of devices including major mobile platforms. The BBC reports that BBC iPlayer use has grown 42 per cent January to January in the past year, serving some 272 million requests in January 2013.

Online exclusive programming is becoming increasingly prevalent among commercial ventures like Netflix, Lovefilm and Amazon's US video service, as a method of differentiating content and substantiating subscription costs.

