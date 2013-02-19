  BBC Two HD arriving on 26 March, replaces BBC HD

BBC Two HD is to launch on 26 March. As announced way back in 2011, as part of increasing BBC cutbacks, the BBC HD channel has now been canned, to be replaced by BBC Two HD.

Programmes such as Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off and QI will remain on BBC Two HD but will be joined with new offerings including The Fall and Science Britannica.

BBC HD pioneered the way for free to air high-definition content in 2007. Now BBC Two HD will be simulcast alongside the normal standard definition BBC Two channel and will operate in much the same way as BBC One HD.

"BBC One HD has already proved to be highly valued by our audiences and I’m delighted that we’re able to follow this with the launch of BBC Two in HD," says Janice Hadlow, Controller BBC Two. "The launch of BBC Two HD will allow us to showcase more of our programmes at their very best – helping to highlight our commitment to high-quality, engaging and ambitious programmes on BBC Two.”

Shows like Planet Earth have proved just how good high-definition could look on terrestrial television. BBC Two HD hopes to continue the tradition.

The current series of Top Gear is looking particularly sharp in high definition, so let's hope this is just the beginning of more top-quality, free to watch HD content from the BBC.