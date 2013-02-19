  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC Two HD arriving on 26 March, replaces BBC HD

|
  BBC Two HD arriving on 26 March, replaces BBC HD
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

BBC Two HD is to launch on 26 March. As announced way back in 2011, as part of increasing BBC cutbacks, the BBC HD channel has now been canned, to be replaced by BBC Two HD.

Programmes such as Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off and QI will remain on BBC Two HD but will be joined with new offerings including The Fall and Science Britannica.

BBC HD pioneered the way for free to air high-definition content in 2007. Now BBC Two HD will be simulcast alongside the normal standard definition BBC Two channel and will operate in much the same way as BBC One HD.

"BBC One HD has already proved to be highly valued by our audiences and I’m delighted that we’re able to follow this with the launch of BBC Two in HD," says Janice Hadlow, Controller BBC Two. "The launch of BBC Two HD will allow us to showcase more of our programmes at their very best – helping to highlight our commitment to high-quality, engaging and ambitious programmes on BBC Two.” 

Shows like Planet Earth have proved just how good high-definition could look on terrestrial television. BBC Two HD hopes to continue the tradition.

The current series of Top Gear is looking particularly sharp in high definition, so let's hope this is just the beginning of more top-quality, free to watch HD content from the BBC.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments