  BBC iPlayer to premiere shows before TV

The BBC is to premiere new content on iPlayer before it has been shown on terrestrial television. The move will be a first for the BBC and forms part of a 12-month trial in which various pieces of content will be shown on iPlayer.

The BBC hasn't yet released specifics of what programmes will be available. It made the decision after pilot episodes of the show Impractical Jokers debuted to great success on iPlayer before TV.

The BBC will allow up to 40 hours of programming to be shown on BBC online before TV, but we still can't be sure exactly what this content will be. Chances are, it won't be flagship content, however it may be that one top of the line programme is shown just so the BBC can get an idea of what sort of viewing figures it can expect.

The BBC has previously launched web-only television series, like that of the Doctor Who side project, Pond Life. The plan behind the iPlayer first content is to see by how much online viewing figures can be increased.

BBC iPlayer continues to grow, with 2012 being a significant year for the service, with multiple platform launches and large amounts of HD content. The decision to start premiering content on the service shows that the BBC now clearly considers it at the forefront of its programming platforms.