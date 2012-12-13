BBC iPlayer update supports Android 4.2, higher-quality video promised

An update to the BBC iPlayer app for Android will be landing in the next few days, bringing with it support for Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and a richer experience for tablet users.

Writing on the BBC Internet Blog, Dave Price, head of BBC iPlayer, outlines the update due to land on devices before Christmas.

Setting out three aims - improving the playback experience, parity between Android and iOS, and supporting various screen sizes - Price reports there will be a run of updates over the coming months to meet these goals.

To address the issue of playback quality, the BBC will essentially offer low-quality video encodes for those devices with smaller screens and high-quality encodes for larger, more powerful devices.

Tablet-users can expect a better experience on their larger devices, with an updated user interface forming the foundation of future additional features, towards an ultimate goal of giving Android users the same experience from which Apple users benefit.

The BBC isn't taking a one-size-fits-all approach with Android either. Price says the engineering team will be targeting the most-popular Android devices to offer the best experience.

"The Android platform is extremely important to the BBC and our audience, and engineering for it requires an ongoing commitment," says Price. We're looking forward to catching-up with Auntie on our Nexus 4.