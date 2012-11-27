BBC iPlayer trends copy traditional linear TV, but against standard internet usage

New BBC iPlayer viewer figures show BBC iPlayer viewing is starting to replicate traditional linear TV viewing patterns, peaking at similar times to its TV counterpart. But it still has a long way to go before replacing the traditional broadcasts.

"BBC iPlayer is used for TV at roughly the same time of day as linear TV viewing, although there is proportionally more daytime and late-peak use. For radio, BBC iPlayer is used far more in daytime than traditional radio listening, which peaks at breakfast-time," the BBC has told Pocket-lint, showing just how popular the BBC iPlayer is.

The news comes as the BBC releases October's player numbers, showing how much a part of our daily lives the service has become.

According to figures released by the BBC, there was a record number of BBC iPlayer requests in October with 213 million request for TV and radio programmes over the 31 days. That's the frist time iPlayer plays have broken 200 million in a month.

The Beeb attributes the huge figures to an increase in all types of device – mobile, tablet, TV and computer - and the new autumn TV schedule.

It also appears that iPlayer viewers are using the service to catch up on the go, with mobiles and tablets now representing almost a quarter of all requests (23 per cent) and connected TV devices (presumably the likes of box 360 and Sky TV) making up 20 per cent of the viewer numbers.

Highlights of shows that did well include Merlin and Hunted, as well as The Great British Bake-Off and Top Gear 50 Years of Bond Cars.

The proportion of live requests stabilised in October at levels seen before the London 2012 Olympic Games. On TV, around one in eight requests are live, whereas on radio the reverse is true – more than three quarters of requests are simulcast.

As you might expect, the iPlayer is still really only enjoyed by tech-savvy, time-poor users with the audience, according to the BBC, made up mainly of under-55s rather than OAPs.