BBC iPlayer iOS app updated, Retina display graphics and improved video performance

The BBC has updated its iPlayer application for iOS devices, after listening to viewer feedback when deciding on improvements.

Its headline enhancement for the BBC iPlayer app version 1.3.2 is able to make use of the Retina display on a new iPad. This comes in the graphics rather than higher resolution playback, but those looking for improved video performance needn't be disappointed.

Although we're unsure exactly what the Beeb has done to streamed images, it claims to have introduced better results. "You asked for better playback so we've improved the video performance," the broadcaster says.

Accessibility has been addressed, as have the Voice Over controls. There are now more of the latter.

Final changes include bug fixes and "general tidying". It certainly seems quicker to Pocket-lint, even on an iPad 2 rather than a new iPad.

The BBC is clearly going to continue to improve its iPlayer offering, both on mobile devices and otherwise. It has revealed that its coverage of the London 2012 Olympic Games has been the most successful online event ever.

A staggering 106 million online video requests were made during the duration of the Games, and the BBC Olympics mobile app for iOS and Android was downloaded 1.9 million times. On its busiest day, the BBC delivered 2.8 petabytes of content, with the peak traffic moment occurring when Bradley Wiggins won the gold medal. At that point, viewers requested 700 Gb/s of online video.

