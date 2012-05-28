  BBC iPlayer app on Windows Phone? Not according to the BBC

Despite reports to the contrary, the BBC has told Pocket-lint that there are no plans to bring a BBC iPlayer app to Windows Phone.

The Inquirer had reported a Nokia spokesperson telling it that the app - which enables viewers to catch up on BBC shows they have missed as well as live TV - would shortly be arriving on the Windows Phone Marketplace.

However, when Pocket-lint spoke to the BBC its response suggested this was not the case at all.

“BBC iPlayer is already on over 500 platforms and devices including Virgin Media, BT Vision, FreeSat, Freeview, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Wii, and hundreds of mobile phones, tablets and Internet-connected TVs,” said the BBC spokesman.

“We are always looking at new and existing platforms to bring BBC iPlayer to, but have no plans to launch a BBC iPlayer native app in Windows Phone Marketplace in the immediate future.”

Microsoft has received criticism in the past for not having enough apps available on its platform.

News that an app that is already available on the iPhone, Android smartphones and BlackBerry devices, won’t be arriving on Windows Phone will only exacerbate the situation.

