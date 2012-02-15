  London 2012 Olympics in 3D thanks to the BBC

The BBC is to enter the third dimension once again, after the successful 3D trial that took place during the Wimbledon tennis Championships back in June, and will broadcast some of the London 2012 Olympic Games in 3D.

And the good news is that, as long as you've got a 3D TV, you'll be able to tune in. You don't need Virgin Media or Sky (although the 3D action will be available on both) as the action will be shown on both Freesat and Freeview via the BBC HD channel.

It's not comprehensive 3D coverage but it is perhaps more than we were expecting and includes the Olympic Opening Ceremony, the men's 100m final, a nightly highlights programme and the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

Kim Shillinglaw, head of BBC 3D, says: "We have always said we believe some of 2012 should be captured in 3D, and we’re delighted to confirm our offer to audiences in the UK, providing them with a new way of getting close to some of the key moments from the London 2012 Olympic Games."

The 3D broadcast is part of an experimental extra dimensional trial the Beeb is in the midsts of. As well as Wimbledon tennis action last June, the broadcaster also recently offered the Strictly Come Dancing final in 3D live from Blackpool.

The 3D action does mean that at times the HD selection won't be as vast. However with plans to air standard-definition transmissions on BBC One, the HD simulcast on BBC One HD and the 3D version on the BBC HD Channel, the disruptions should be minimal. The 3D highlights will be shown on the BBC HD Channel.

"The aim is to showcase 3D for the biggest moments but to preserve choice in a world of conflicting demands," explained Roger Mosey, the BBC's director of London 2012. "We've chosen these events partly because they mark the pinnacles of the Games but also to minimise the loss of HD that is a consequence of our 3D service."