  BBC set to survey UK's Android 3G coverage

The BBC is looking to create the ultimate UK mobile coverage map, conducting an independent survey into the country's 3G and 2G services.

The survey is going to use an Android app developed by a network analysis firm called Epitiro. It will create data on reception at a street level which will be turned into an interactive map by the BBC.

Mobile operators do maintain their own coverage maps to help keep customers posted on where their handsets will lose reception. O2 for example has a coverage checker that lets you search by address or postcode.

"Coverage is the number one issue for consumers," said Epitiro's chief exec Gavin Johns.

The survey should help clear up exactly where the countries' 12 million smartphone owners will get the best reception.

The project is going to rely on members of the public to use the app and build up test results. According to Ofcom estimates, current 2G coverage is around 91 per cent, with 3G at 76 per cent. The communications regulator is currently conducting its own reception survey on low service areas, aiming to publish results later this year.

The BBC unfortunately isn't going to measure mobile speeds, so we aren't going to find out which network is the quickest. For those interested, current UK averages are around 2.1 Mbit/s in good coverage areas, with an Ofcom survey pointing to O2 and Vodafone being the quickest.

Expect the results to begin emerging at the end of next month when the BBCs testing period ends.

Android only? Or is iOS not a necessary for the coverage app?