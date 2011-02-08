  BBC iPlayer Android app to land this week

We told you earlier how a loose-lipped BBC interactive operations manager had spilled the beans regarding a 10 February release for the native iPad iPlayer app, and now Daniel Danker, the Beeb's GM of on-demand, has confirmed that an Android version will be landing this week too.

Writing a blog post to clarify the iPlayer's plans Danker stated that: "We're just applying the finishing touches to the apps as we speak, and all things being well we plan to have Android and iPad apps in stores by the end of the week."

The Android app will work on Froyo devices only (with Flash 10.1) installed and Danker said the app was a "significant improvement on the existing experience" and "it's great to be on the Android platform too".

The key features of the new apps are, according to the post:

- Watch live TV and listen to radio (not previously widely available on mobile devices)

- Access the BBC's full catalogue of catch-up programmes; seven-days' TV and radio on demand as well as series stacking (as you get on the web)

- A simple and intuitive design with high picture quality and personalised favourites (making the most of the touch-screen UI, and a popular feature on the website)

So it's all eyes on the BBC blogs for the next couple of days then, as we await the official announcement.