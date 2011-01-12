2011 Formula 1 to be shown in HD
Formula One Management (FOM) has confirmed that all races for next season's championship will be shot in HD with the feed being provided to all providers.
And the good news is that the BBC has confirmed that its coverage will be available to UK race-fans in High-Definition.
All 20 races, qualifying, practice sessions and support events will be shot in HD and the feed provided by FOM to broadcasters at a data rate of 42 Megabits per second (MPEG-2). The global Formula 1 audience is over 500 million worldwide.
BBC head of F1 Ben Gallop said: "We're also delighted to be broadcasting in HD, something we know fans have been waiting for and it will really add something extra to our coverage for 2011".
F1 is the latest sport to be broadcast in HD on the BBC, following the tennis at Wimbledon, all of its live golf coverage, the Grand National and the rugby union Six Nations.
