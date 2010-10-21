  BBC One HD tunes in 3 November

BBC One HD will hit your screens at 7pm on 3 November, with The One Show kicking things off.

And, the good news is that it will be available on many different TV platforms including Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat.

On the first night you'll be able to watch Wallace And Gromit's World Of Invention, the new series from Aardman Animations, as well as Nigel Slater's Simple Suppers, Jimmy's Food Factory, The Apprentice and Film 2010.

Not to be confused with BBC HD, which is an amalgamation of all of the BBC's HD content in one place, BBC One HD is a simulcast of the SD BBC One channel. Programmes that are not filmed in HD will be upscaled for the service.

Danielle Nagler, head of HD and 3D at the BBC said:

"It's incredibly exciting to begin the official count down to the launch of the new channel and we're delighted to be launching with BBC One's popular flagship programme, The One Show.

"The arrival of the UK's favourite channel in HD - as a second HD channel from the BBC - will increase the range and choice of HD programming we can offer the ever-growing HD audience.

"The existing BBC HD channel has been hugely successful. It will continue to show programmes from across all BBC channels, to allow all HD viewers to find programming they can enjoy. And it will now have space to accommodate more hours of new HD programmes from the BBC".

EastEnders fans are also in for a treat, as events from E20 are going HD, with the first 1080i episode to be shown on Christmas day. So, expect to see a lot of miserable Albert Square residents having a much worse Christmas than you, in glorious high-definition.

Other shows all set for the HD revolution include Strictly Come Dancing, Children In Need, Antiques Roadshow, Countryfile, The Graham Norton Show and The Royal Variety Show.

BBC HD will be available from 3 November on Freesat channel 109, Freeview channel 54, Sky channel 169 and Virgin Media channel 187.